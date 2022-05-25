Lil Baby shared a pair of photos taken of himself and his son on Instagram, Tuesday, as well as pictures of himself taken on a private jet. The post comes less than two months before Baby will be traveling across North America on tour with Chris Brown.

"I’m A Father Rapping Hustling Ass N***a I Live Three Lives, I’m A Young, Black, Man So To Society I Got Three Stripes!" Baby captioned the post.

Fans praised him for doing his fatherly duties in the comments.



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

One user wrote: "Most definitely you gone live to see yo kids have kids you some the world needed in there life positivity and happiness to all you come across."

Baby reportedly has two children, one from a previous relationship with former girlfriend Ayesha, and another with Jayda Cheaves.

Baby is expected to be releasing new music, next month, however, an exact day is not known. Earlier this week, he tweeted out the date, "7/?/22."

His latest single "Dark Mode" debuted in a Beats by Dre advertisement featuring Ja Morant.

He raps on the track: "Twelve to twelve, I'm tryna bust the clock, the Ja Morant flow/I get in that zone, they get to callin' it the dark mode/Love the fans so much, I hear 'em screamin', 'Pipe me up mo.'"

Check out Baby's pictures with his son below.



