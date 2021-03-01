Lil Baby's My Turn may only be a year old, but that hasn't stopped the acclaimed project from becoming one of the biggest hip-hop hits in recent memory. At least commercially speaking, with tracks like "Woah," "Emotionally Scarred," and "The Bigger Picture" continuing to rack up streams to this day. With yesterday marking the album's first anniversary, Baby's milestone was made all the more memorable as he scored another notable accomplishment in the process.

Paras Griffin#SPORT/Getty Images

As it happens, My Turn receieved its third platinum certification from the RIAA on the exact same day that it turned one. The update comes a few months after the project went double platinum in September; before that, My Turn went platinum on May 15th. Should Baby keep up the same pace, perhaps we'll see the project hit quadruple platinum before the summer is up, should My Turn indeed have the mileage.

It should be noted that the new calculation method for "album-equivalent units" is a far cry from how things used to be in the CD era. Where one used to buy a complete album and have it count toward the total tally, now, a single or standout track can go platinum long before the album from whence it came. On that note, lead single "Woah" was already platinum upon the release of My Turn, though My Turn only secured its own platinum status a few months down the line.

Either way, Lil Baby's milestones are impressive, especially when they are so serendipitously timed. Congratulations to the Quality Control superstar, and be sure to chime in with your predictions on how far My Turn can go.