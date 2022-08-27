The bromance between rapper, Lil Baby, and NBA player, James Harden, has existed for quite some time now. The two have referred to each other as "brothers" and have been spotted with each other on numerous occasions. From ditching their duties and spending time together to getting in trouble in Paris, the two men seem to be the best of friends.

Like any other celebrity friendship, gift-giving has seemingly been a crucial part of their bond. Yesterday (August 26), Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday. The Philadelphia 76ers player enjoyed himself by having a yacht party in Marina Del Rey, California. His all-white affair featured some of his closest friends like Kevin Durant, Travis Scott, EST Gee, and others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

While Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, didn't attend the function, he still managed to show Harden love the following today. Video footage surfaced online that showed the two friends enjoying each other's company. Baby was then seen carrying a large bag, singing, "Happy birthday to you." Harden placed his both arms out to hold the package as the rapper added, "Got you a lil something for your birthday."

Upon opening it, Harden found multiple stacks of money accompanied by hundreds of quarters-- alluding that Baby had gifted him with a quarter of a million dollars. "I ain't have time to get you nothing," the rapper shouted from across the room, "I know you ain't low on no money or nothing."

Harden grabbed the racks from the box and began piling them on his arm. Check out the clip below.