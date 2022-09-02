mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Baby Gets Personal On "Detox"

Lamar Banks
September 02, 2022 00:27
248 Views
03
3
YoutubeYoutube
Youtube

Detox
Lil Baby

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

The Quality Control star let fans in on his glow up with "Detox."


Lil Baby is as hot as it gets. 

Fresh off the release of his critically acclaimed biographical documentary, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, the Atlanta rapper is back to the music with the release of "Detox." On the Nick Papz produced track, Baby 

2022 saw the Quality Control star catapult from regular rapper to rockstar status. On Wednesday he met up with Georgia Governor candidate Stacey Abrams, just days after winning $1 million at the casino and blessing his friend with $10K each. After his big win, the 4PF leader let it be known that although he wins big, it doesn't mean he's spending big. "They know I won $ but what they don’t know is I ain’t out here balling I’m investing," he tweeted. While working on his solo music, Lil Baby also found time to link with DJ Khaled and Drake for Khaled's "Staying Alive," which debuted at number one on the charts.

Check out the latest from Lil Baby below. 

Quotable Lyrics
I made a finsta and hit my h*** up
They don't know what I'm on, I'm on one
It ain't 'bout right now, it's the long run
I been actin' way too humble

Lil Baby detox Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby DJ Khaled God Did Drake staying alive
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Baby Gets Personal On "Detox"
03
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject