It's that time of the year again when advertisement firms are going above and beyond for their clients, producing the most eye-catching content for the Super Bowl and recruiting some A-list talent to star in their commercials. We've seen Cardi B in the new UberEats spot, and now another rapper is showing up for Monster Energy's new advertisement, which will air during the Big Game.

Lil Baby recently starred in a commercial for Magnum Condoms and he's back getting another corporate bag, teaming up with Monster Energy for his first-ever Super Bowl advertisement. The spot starts off with Baby during a performance, saying, "I wasn't born in the spotlight. Nah, I had to grind to shine, like a star on a hot night. And something 'bout the struggle now resides in my muscles. And every trial and trouble helped to hame my hustle. Real rockstars don't chase the spotlight, it chases them."

The camera explores people in their element, skateboarding in the streets, designing dresses, and tuning up a motorcycle. The spotlight manages to find them while they're in their zones.

The 30-second ad ends with Lil Baby taking a quick drink of his Monster Energy drink before ending his show, packed with thousands in attendance.

Lil Baby is surely leveling up, and it's amazing to see. What do you think of his new commercial?

