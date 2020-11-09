What happened in Vegas did not stay in Vegas because, following his weekend trip with James Harden to Sin City, Lil Baby posted a photo dump on Instagram.

We all know that Lil Baby and James Harden have a good relationship. In "All In", the rapper speaks about spending time at the Bearded One's house and, for his birthday, JH13 showed up to celebrate at Republic Lounge in Atlanta.

Apparently, they also go on trips together, documenting their private jet flight to Las Vegas to spend some money and, hopefully, leave with more than they walked out with.

Lil Baby and James Harden were seemingly seated at the high rollers table during a weekend trip to Sin City, as the Quality Control rapper shared some photos to social media.

"Took A Trip To Vegas. I’m Tryna Win A Couple M’s," wrote Baby on IG.

The pictures show James and Baby together in the car, the jet, and the casino with a glass of champagne in hand.

James Harden has been busy during this offseason. After being bounced by the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs, he was sent home and, almost immediately, was brought up in trade talks. His uncertain future doesn't seem to be weighing him down though.

Hopefully, they both left Vegas with some big money wins.