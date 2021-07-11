The collection is nothing short of impressive.
Lil Baby has effectively become one of the world's most prominent recording artists. The Atlanta trapper's career has reached impressive heights over the past year and a half after he unleashed his second studio album My Turn in early 2020. Becoming his first No. 1 album in the country, the album went on to be certified triple platinum while making numerous year-end lists.
Keeping the momentum alive, he's fresh off the heels of unleashing a joint project with Chicago emcee Lil Durk The Voice of the Heroes, which also debuted at the summit of the Billboard chart. The "Bigger Picture" artist is clearly a force that can't be stopped. Demonstrating he's clearly enjoying the fruits of his labor, the Atlanta native showed off his impressive car collection.
Panning through all the cars, which were on display at the CarChella Auto Show in Atlanta, the cameraman captures at least 2 dozen of Lil Baby's cars. Boasting various different designs, nearly every foreign car you could think of was apparent in the collection, which is estimated to be worth a whopping $5 million.
Among the collection was a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, Campagna T-REX, 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Benz G 800, McLaren 765LT and Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, with each car coming with a matching description. Check out the impressive collection below.
In a since-deleted post, Baby wrote in the caption. “When It Comes To These Cars I Am That N-gga." He continued, “Shoutout @roadshowinternational & carwash-e For Making Sure My Loves Shutdown @djenvy Car show ! #carshowking #thisainthalf not a car note in sight #pinkslipshawty.” What do you think of Baby's impressive car collection?