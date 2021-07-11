Lil Baby has effectively become one of the world's most prominent recording artists. The Atlanta trapper's career has reached impressive heights over the past year and a half after he unleashed his second studio album My Turn in early 2020. Becoming his first No. 1 album in the country, the album went on to be certified triple platinum while making numerous year-end lists.

Keeping the momentum alive, he's fresh off the heels of unleashing a joint project with Chicago emcee Lil Durk The Voice of the Heroes, which also debuted at the summit of the Billboard chart. The "Bigger Picture" artist is clearly a force that can't be stopped. Demonstrating he's clearly enjoying the fruits of his labor, the Atlanta native showed off his impressive car collection.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Panning through all the cars, which were on display at the CarChella Auto Show in Atlanta, the cameraman captures at least 2 dozen of Lil Baby's cars. Boasting various different designs, nearly every foreign car you could think of was apparent in the collection, which is estimated to be worth a whopping $5 million.

Among the collection was a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, Campagna T-REX, 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Benz G 800, McLaren 765LT and Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, with each car coming with a matching description. Check out the impressive collection below.

In a since-deleted post, Baby wrote in the caption. “When It Comes To These Cars I Am That N-gga." He continued, “Shoutout @roadshowinternational & carwash-e For Making Sure My Loves Shutdown @djenvy Car show ! #carshowking #thisainthalf not a car note in sight #pinkslipshawty.” What do you think of Baby's impressive car collection?