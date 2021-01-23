In 2020, Lil Baby came through with his album My Turn which quickly turned into his biggest commercial triumph to date. The album remained atop the Billboard charts for much of the year and it was the best-selling hip-hop album of 2020. Lil Baby also crushed the year with his multitude of features that immediately made him one of the most demanded artists in the music industry. Needless to say, it was a great year for Lil Baby, and with the success came a whole lot of cash.

When it comes to making money, everyone has their own unique way of spending it, and Lil Baby is no different. While he has been known to splurge on some diamond chains, Baby also likes to own a fair amount of cars, and recently, he got to show off some of the vehicles in his collection.

In the video above, you can see that all of Baby's cars are black and a lot of them are large trucks. For instance, he got to show off a Lambo truck that will certainly have car enthusiasts jealous. Meanwhile, he appears to have a Hellcat, as well as some foreign cars with unique features, including one truck where you can see the engine through the hood.

Based on these revelations, it's clear that Baby is doing extremely well for himself, and we're sure that trend will continue throughout 2021.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images