It's not uncommon for artists and entertainers to unplug for the holidays, but Lil Baby has decided to disconnect in a major way. It's been a rough few weeks for the Atlanta rapper after his personal life was once again put on public display after adult film stars Ms. London and Teanna Trump alleged that the rapper paid them for sex. Lil Baby wasn't actively involved in the social media meltdown; instead, his girlfriend and mother of his son, Jayda Cheaves, was targeted and bore the brunt of criticisms from the public for staying by the rapper's side.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

Days would pass before Lil Baby resurfaced to say that he was ready for social media to find another topic to discuss rather than fueling the ongoing rumors about his personal life. The rapper isn't an artist who is heavily invested in his online presence like many others who post every detail about their day-to-day activities, but still, fans were surprised to see that he deleted his Instagram page On Christmas Eve.

On Twitter, Baby wrote, "The internet go for anything Sh*t really sad!" He added, "Merry Christmas, Happy New Year ... I’m Out." It unclear when and if Lil Baby will reinstate his IG, but his fans have flooded his comments on Twitter to show their support.