Slowly, but surely, the current NFT craze is taking over the rap game.

Rappers have been dealing with NFTs for a while now. Eminem has sold them and invested in an NFT-based company. Method Man released an entire comic book series as an NFT. Torey Lanez dropped an NFT album (which drew much scrutiny). But in the last couple of weeks, it seems that rappers are diving further and further into the NFT game, especially on social media.

With the revelation that Snoop Dogg was behind an NFT influencer Twitter account, nothing involving big-name rappers and the new technology should come as a surprise, but some fans were intrigued when Lil Baby changed his Twitter profile picture to a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT reportedly worth $150K.

One TikTok user, @mona_vinci, broke down what exactly Lil Baby's new avi is, where it came from, and what it all means.

Showing that the OpenSea account used to purchase the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT (Bored Ape #129) was just recently created and was not linked to any other NFTs besides Lil Baby's Twitter avatar, @mona_vinci explained that the non-fungible token was likely gifted to the My Turn rapper.

Diving deeper into the specific history of Bored Ape #129, @mona_vinci said that the NFT was transferred to Lil Baby from a cryptocurrency payment platform called MoonPay, and revealed that MoonPay had just followed Baby on Twitter. @mona_vinci predicted that an ad deal between MoonPay and Lil Baby would soon be revealed, and as of today (November 4) he was correct.

Early this morning, Lil Baby switched his Twitter avatar to yet another Bored Ape, and gave both MoonPay and Bored Ape Yacht Club a shoutout.

What exactly this means for Lil Baby's future as a cryto guy is unclear, but with high-profile athletes like Stephen Curry boasting a Bored Ape as his Twitter avatar, and Kylie Jenner diving in the DMs to try to purchase a Bored Ape of her own, it's clear the buzz surrounding the NFT cartoon apes is reaching the biggest names in pop culture.

Keep it locked to HNHH for any updates on Lil Baby's deal with MoonPay, and his involvement with NFTs in general.

[via]