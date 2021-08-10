Lil Baby gained a lot of credibility in the hip-hop world after he collaborated with Drake on "Yes Indeed" and their track record has continued to prove their solid chemistry, especially on songs like "Wants and Needs." According to the Atlanta rapper, he's got another one on the way with Drake, confirming their next track during a video at Icebox.

Speaking with one of the associates, Lil Baby said that he paid extra attention to his lyrics in the song instead of freestyling, which he normally does.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"I ain't gon' lie, I got a song for [Drake] right now," he said. "I done went to the studio like two times. I ain't feel it yet. But it's like a slow song. All the slow songs, they really-- and then it takes me longer to rap 'cause like, I don't really care what I say on a song. You feel me? I just freestyle. But with Drake, I be trying to think about it. And that's what makes it harder for me 'cause like, I'm thinking. When I don't even think, I just rap. So then like, 'cause it's Drake, I get kind of like, damn... So I gotta make sure. Now it's kind of like, eh. But my next album, I'm writing it. Every song, I'm writing it. So it's gonna be more detailed. Right now, I freestyle so only the top of my brain comes out."

Considering how many people loved their previous collaborations, it's basically a given that their next one will take over the world too. Are you excited about their upcoming team-up?