Though Funkmaster Flex has developed a reputation as one of hip-hop's foremost gatekeepers in the art of BARS, it would be a mistake to assume his interests lie in the lyrics exclusively. A notable voice in the radio circuit for decades, Flex's tastes are far-reaching, capable of appreciating a variety of styles from across all regions. Case in point, Flex recently enlisted none other than Atlanta's Lil Baby for a coveted spot on his upcoming album, taking to Instagram to confirm as much.

"Oh yeah! Something just popped up in my inbox!" captions Flex, alongside an image of himself and Lil Baby posted up in the Hot 97 studio. "@funkflex x @lilbaby_1 I’m almost done! Finishing up 3 more joints then I’m done! WHO ELSE SHOULD I PUT ON MY PROJECT?"

It's not the first time the pair have crossed paths -- back in March, Lil Baby was one of the last rappers to shut it down in the booth with a Funk Flex radio freestyle before the pandemic really shook things up. In fact, Funk Flex's admiration for the Quality Control rapper was evident throughout the clip, and it's no wonder he ultimately wanted to secure a guest verse from the superstar. It should be noted that details surrounding Flex's upcoming project are scarce, though it does seem that he's nearing completion on whatever he's got cooking. Look for that to surface before the year is done, complete with features from Lil Baby and many more.