Lil Baby wants to be a sex symbol, so he's not happy that at his most recent tour stop, only two women felt compelled to throw their bras at him while he was performing. He was so upset about the lack of bras on stage that he spoke up about his disappointment on Instagram Stories.

"Why I only got two bras tho," wrote the Atlanta-based rapper, sharing a video of a white and black bra on the floor of his backstage room.

Last night, Lil Baby was in Albuquerque, New Mexico on The Back Outside Tour with Lil Durk, Coi Leray, and others. Clearly, the women in New Mexico don't get down as he had hoped.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After his post was shared by multiple blogs on Instagram, people began to comment, claiming that one of the bras pictured was from Victoria's Secret, and those are simply too pricey to be throwing around. Others replied to his message, saying, "Cuz my bras are expensive lol and I'm grown!! I'm not about to throw my bra at anyone."

Now that he's addressed his concerns, we're sure that an abundance of undergarments will be thrown at the rapper at his show tomorrow night in Phoenix.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Lil Baby has been trending this week for non-bra-related happenings. The rapper recently spoke up after it was revealed that his Patek Philippe watch was fake. He called out his jeweler and asked Patek to place him on an exclusive VIP list to prevent that from happening in the future, but the luxury watch designer hasn't commented. Read more about that here.