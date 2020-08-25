mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Baby Comes Through For Hotboii's "Don't Need Time" Remix

Aron A.
August 25, 2020 14:13
Hotboii calls on Lil Baby for the "Don't Need Time" remix.


Hotboii's "Don't Need Time" has been heating up in the streets for a minute. The single appeared on Hotboii's latest project, Kut Da Fan On that dropped earlier this year. As the song's picked up major steam, he's enlisted Lil Baby for the remix. The original song found Hotboii delivering a somber banger reflecting on the violence in the streets and the harsh realities that come with that lifestyle. Baby snaps on his verse with fluidity as he delivers some sobering revelations from suicidal thoughts and substance abuse to the impact Marlo's death had on him. 

With the assistance of Lil Baby on the remix, this song will surely be poised to have an even bigger impact on the streets, and possibly, the charts. 

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics
I dropped a 3 inside my Fanta, my cup really dirty
I seen Lil Marlo, he wasn't breathing, that shit really hurt me
These n***as like they real as me, that really irk me
Like they ain't out here just tellin' lies in all they verses
Only God can show me mercy

