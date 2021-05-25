The 2021 Billboard Music Awards took place over the weekend. Of the many notable moments from the show, The Weeknd led the nominations with 16 and walked away with ten BBMAs. Drake was awarded the Artist of the Decade Award at the show also, while Pop Smoke posthumously won a few of his own, including the award for Top 200 Album.

Other famous names that attended the festivities include Lil Baby, who presented the award for Top Hot 100 song. He shared a promotional video announcing the news, which caught many fans off-guard. The wholesome footage led to fans trolling the rapper on social media.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ahead of the ceremony, Baby took to Instagram to tell fans he would be presenting the award. While a simple message, fans couldn't help but notice his usual Atlanta accent was heavily masked to deliver the message. "What's up! It's Lil Baby here," began the rapper in the promo.

He continued, "Tune in to the Billboard Music Awards to see me present the award for Top Hot 100 song presented by Rockstar Energy. See you there," he finished before throwing up a peace sign.

Many pointed out how this was a rare and pure portrayal of the trap star, while some clowned him for the wholesome code-switching. "They done gentrified Lil Baby," said one user.

Check out more reactions to the promotional footage below.

