Lil Baby has quickly become one of the most exciting young rappers in the entire world, earning his first-ever #1 album with My Turn and even becoming Lil Wayne's favorite artist, which is a pretty impressive feat. This week, he made some comments toward his record label that seemed to suggest he was considering a return to the streets and fans were confused about what was to come.

"I told my label they need to give me $5 million or I'm going to hustle, fuck it," he said on Instagram Live.

After a short period of speculation, both Lil Baby and Quality Control have confirmed that they were just playing around and that they've made way more than $5 million in recent years together.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"@qcmceo_p tell theese people it was a joke !!! How many 5ms we done ran up," said Baby on Instagram Stories after the story blew up, urging the head of Quality Control Music to address the situation.

Confirming that it was all a big misunderstanding, Pierre "P" Thomas told the world that there is no chance Baby goes back to hustling at this point.

"Too Many Times Idiots. Y’all MF’s Love A Story," he said, before promoting the deluxe edition of Lil Baby's album My Turn, which drops this week.

From the beginning, it was pretty clear that this was all just a joke but still, sometimes some clarification is needed.