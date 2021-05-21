Today, Lil Baby hit a new milestone in his already impressive career, linking up with the legendary Kirk Franklin for a Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack single. Aside from boasting vocals from Franklin, "We Win" also stands out as being a break in tradition for Baby, who seldom takes to instrumentals like the one Just Blaze cooked up for the occasion.

And yet, it all comes together effectively, with Just's classic production serving as a welcome breath of fresh air. Not only that, but the fact that the 6-time Grammy Award winner Kirk Franklin opted to connect with Baby speaks to the QC lyricist's status as a bonafide hip-hop superstar. It's no wonder that he recently took to Instagram to share a few words about the collaboration, implying that it holds special significance to him.



Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images

"This song is very much so different for me but it’s definitely one of them ones!" celebrates Baby, taking to Instagram to reflect on his new release. "Thank you @spacejammovie for the opportunity. @kirkfranklin this is history."

While it's clear that Baby is proud of this one, it's not certain as to whether or not he will pursue this particular sound further. It would certainly be interesting to hear Baby exploring a more nostalgic production aesthetic every once in a while, and perhaps we'll see Just Blaze coming through to lace a few bangers on his next project. It certainly wouldn't be the first time Blaze has blessed an Atlanta rapper with some heat -- lest we forget about some of his classic T.I. collaborations from the King days.

Check out Baby's post below, and sound off if you've been enjoying "We Win" off the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack.

LISTEN: Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin - We Win