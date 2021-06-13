Lil Baby and Gunna have remained good friends over the years as they came up in Atlanta together as disciples of Young Thug. They have made a plethora of songs together and even have a joint project. With this in mind, it should be no surprise that the two are always eager to celebrate each other's birthdays, as their friendship runs deep.

On Monday, June 14th, Gunna will be turning 28 years old which means he is just two years away from a huge milestone. To celebrate the occasion, Gunna took to the club with his closest friends, and as you can imagine, Lil Baby was right there by his side. As for birthday gifts, Baby kept things simple as he pulled up with a shoebox full of wads of cash. It was an Air Jordan box, and Gunna seemed to be pretty content with his new riches.

It's unknown how much money Lil Baby gave to Gunna although it's probably more than what some people will make over the course of two years. At the end of the day, Lil Baby is a multi-platinum artist, and he can afford to treat his friends in such a manner.

As for Gunna, we hope he has a wonderful birthday tomorrow. Based on last night, it seems like the festivities have gotten off to a solid start.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET