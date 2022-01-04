Atlanta rappers Lil Baby and Gunna came up at around the same time, forming a partnership based on their incredible chemistry in the studio. The two have recorded dozens and dozens of songs as a duo, colliding for the 2018 collaborative mixtape Drip Harder. Together, they have released some of the most memorable rap songs of the last few years, including "Drip Too Hard," "Sold Out Dates," "Blindfold," "Chanel" with Young Thug, and more.

Back in the day, Lil Baby revealed that he used to pay Gunna to write songs for him, charging him $100 per record. Now, Baby is one of the best rappers in the world, and Gunna is right up there alongside him. Announcing this week that his new studio album, DS4, will be released on January 7, Gunna unveiled the cover artwork on Tuesday, which had Lil Baby singing his partner's praises on social media.





"Gunna played me his album [mind-blown emojis] [fire emojis]," wrote Baby on Twitter. "[P] ain't bullsh*ttin," he added.

Clearly, Lil Baby is excited about the final installment in Gunna's Drip Season album series. We have received some great projects as part of the series and DS4 is shaping up to be a major close-off to this chapter of the style icon's career. Are you excited about DS4?