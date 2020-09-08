He's previously stated that no matter the status of their relationship may be, Lil Baby would always have respect for the mother of his youngest son. Their on-again-off-again relationship has been placed in the public eye as fans of the rapper have often scrutinized Jayda Cheaves, but Lil Baby has, for the most part, kept his feelings private. There were rumors that he broke up with Jayda many months ago, and when asked about their status earlier this year, he said that because they share a child together, they were tied for life.

"She my son mama, so it ain't no way we cannot be together," said Lil Baby in February. "Even if we not in a relationship like boyfriend and girlfriend type sh*t, we got a relationship 'cause we got a kid. We got a small kid so we gotta kick it no matter what." Since that time, there were hints that the romance was back on track, and Jayda has been tweeting about how loving and giving the rapper is toward her. On Monday (September 7) Lil Baby returned the favor on his Instagram Story where he openly declared his love.

"My baby mama rawrer than alot of you n*ggas," Baby wrote over an image of him and Jayda. "Love you 4eva Wayda. The. One." These two have weathered quite a few storms, including Alexis Skyy—and a few other women—alleging that she crept around with the rapper. Check out the posts below.