His song "The Bigger Picture" earned Lil Baby praise after he turned political in his music, but he later shared those topics wouldn't be regular fixtures in his catalog. Yet, the rapper is all too familiar with being involved with marginalized communities, and while we won't hear him rapping about policies, Baby has still lent his resources to the disenfranchised.

On Friday (June 18), photos and videos began to circulate showing the rapper shopping at a Foot Locker. He was spotted with several members of his team carrying out dozens of bags of shoes, and it was later shared that he returned to his hood to give them out to residents.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"This n*gga @lilbaby done bought all the shoes," someone wrote over a video of the rapper shopping. Later, Baby clarified that this gesture wasn't meant to be a way to cover up the needs of his community, but it was something he personally wanted to do after seeing people with a lack of footwear.

"Buying shoes ain't what I mean by saving community or giving back !!" he wrote on his Instagram Story. "That was some sh*t I did cause I seen a lot of them had on flip flops. When I say save the community I mean centers,programs, jobs. You can't imagine the sh*t I don't post." Check out a few uploads of Lil Baby's shopping spree below.