Lil Baby Bosses Up On New Single "All In"

It was announced this week that Lil Baby, one of the stars behind Atlanta's booming Quality Control Music record label, would be releasing a new single to coincide with the announcement of his deluxe album. He has delivered with the video for "All In."

Lil Baby achieved his first-ever #1 album this year with My Turn and, just weeks after its release, he is coming back with the deluxe edition. The first song to release from the additional pack is "All In," which drops today alongside a new video.

Already, My Turn has garnered over one billion streams worldwide since its release so the arrival of "All In" comes at a perfect time. Lil Baby has become one of the most popular rappers in the world, quickly proving that he's got what it takes to stand out for years to come. "All In" is a testament to that, showcasing the rapper at his most flex-worthy while still remaining in quarantine.

Watch the new video for "All In" below and stay tuned because the deluxe edition of My Turn drops on May 1. It will include six new songs.

Quotable Lyrics:

Swear to God, since I was seventeen, I been hood rich

I be at James Harden house, I’m all in Houston, in the mix

I’m talkin' ‘bout spare time in New York, I buy floor seats to watch the Knicks

And I don’t even know no players

I just wanna show off my new drip and put my chains in layers

I might just stand up and go crazy, someone make the lay-up

And we ain’t squashin’ shit for free, you n***as gotta pay us