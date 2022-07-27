Lil Baby's been busy. The Atlanta rapper's dropped singles left and right this year, including "Frozen," "In A Minute," and "Right On." He also recently performed at Rolling Loud Miami, and is on a new trackDJ Khaled teased off his upcoming album God Did.

With all the success he's been seeing, it's no wonder that fans are trying to get close to him. At Rolling Loud, crowds tried to stream backstage only to be stopped by the rapper himself, who personally vetted each person trying to get past him.

Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage/Getty Images

In the video uploaded to Instagram, Lil Baby physically pushes people back who are trying to sneak by him as the security guard next to him repeats, "He ain't with you. He ain't with you." Some people's excuses to get in were pretty lackluster. Lil Baby asked one fan who he was with, and the fan responded, "Rolling Loud." Needless to say, this did not fool the rapper.

Eventually, Lil Baby let a couple people he recognizes in, and then walked away. The guard was then left to hold back the hoards himself, yelling, "Nobody else. No, no, no!" It's an unenviable job.

Apparently, Lil Baby wasn't just acting as his own security at Rolling Loud. It was rumored that he also went on a $100,000 shopping spree at the festival. Saweetie seemingly confirmed the claims during her performance, apparently rapping, "Why n*ggas always speaking on who I'm f*cking on/He must have got excited when I FaceTimed him with nothing on/Same h*es that's talking be the same ones I nutted on/100k? You know much paper I be touching on?/That's light, baby check my net worth."

Check out the video of security guard Baby below.