Lil Baby has proven himself to be among hip-hop's most valuable players. Though he's only been in the game for a few years now, it seems as if the melodic Atlanta rapper has developed a Midas Touch of sorts, coming through to deliver hit after hit in clockwork fashion. Most recently, Lil Baby delivered "Woah," and the song has slowly but surely established a dominating presence on the charts; as of now, "Woah" currently occupies the twenty-seventh spot on the Billboard Hot 100, and it's still climbing.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Last night, Lil Baby stopped by The Tonight Show to bless Jimmy Fallon with a performance of "Woah," taking to a moodily-lit stage complete with a quartet of dancers. Though the faintest traces of a backing track can indeed be made out, it seems as if Baby is laying down some genuine vocals -- as far as late-night performances go, "Woah" serves its purpose.

With a new album called My Turn set to arrive in the imminent future, it's clear that this Baby is aiming to start 2020 off with a bang. First, he crawled -- may he now walk with utmost confidence.