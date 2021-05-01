No one knows how to poke fun at you more than your friends. Social media can be a place where people lie for attention or bully one another with Twitter Fingers, but it's also a space where funny memes are made. Often, our favorite celebrities will pull a move that will help them go down in meme history, and Young Thug might have secured a spot for Lil Baby.

The two Atlanta rappers are at the top of their game in the music industry and both their stars continue to rise to new heights. They've become two of the most talked-about artists whose features are coveted in the Rap game, but Thugger will never pass up an opportunity to tease his fellow famous friends.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

All Lil Baby wanted to do was flex on Instagram to show off his new style now that the weather is getting warmer. Baby shared a photo of himself rocking an all-white shorts 'fit with his jewelry shining in the sunlight. "You kno He Getting Money [moneybag emoji] When He Pop Out With Some Shorts [hands raised emoji]." Young Thug hopped in the comments with a request.

"Sell me that demon comin out yo knee cap," Thugger joked, placing the spotlight on Baby's legs. And just like that, people began sending off messages about Lil Baby's knees. Check out Thugger's jokes, along with a few reactions, below.