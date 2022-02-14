Nobody is safe from Kanye right now. West so far has managed to make an enemy out of Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Billie Eilish, and even Kid Cudi. In a recent video, Lil Baby avoided being Ye’s next target after paparazzi bombarded him with questions about the DONDA artist.

While out with Meek Mill, Lil Baby was asked questions related to Ye’s latest clash with Billie Eilish. The My Turn rapper quickly shot down the questions, yelling “me no hablo ingles!”. Like Eilish, Lil Baby is expected to be one of the many performers for Coachella this year. Eilish came under fire from West after he assumed that she was talking about Travis Scott during her most recent show. Wanting to avoid the drama, Lil Baby made sure to avoid any questions related to West.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lil Baby made the cut on Ye’s 2021 release DONDA. The news came after Kanye treated fans to both a live performance and live-streaming of his tenth studio album at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The track “Hurricane” also featured The Weeknd and was one of the most highly-anticipated songs from the album.

Lil Baby has been fairly quiet since the release of his joint project Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk. He’s appeared on a handful of songs including Gunna, Drake, Nardo Wick, and Meek Mill. Back in mid-January, he posted to his IG that he was back in the studio with the caption “I’m coming.” The Grammy-nominated rapper reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album charts with My Turn and Voice of the Heroes respectively.

