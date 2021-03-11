Kodak Black and Pooh Shiesty were briefly entangled in a back-and-forth social media feud, with the Memphis rapper seemingly taking offense after Kodak took credit for the recent money-spreading trend in pictures. In a video posted online, Kodak appeared to call out Lil Baby, checking him for his lyrics in "Finesse Out The Gang Way" where he says he "invented" showing money on the 'Gram. Pooh went back over a decade to show that he's been spreading his money on his arms and legs since long before Kodak was even in the rap game, which prompted heated comments on both sides. Lil Baby had been keeping quiet on the issue though.

Despite his initial silence on the matter, Lil Baby appears to finally be responding to Kodak calling him out, sub-tweeting somebody and asking them to quit sneak-dissing him online.

"Don’t sneak diss on the internet call me," wrote Baby on Twitter on Thursday morning. While the Atlanta rapper doesn't mention anybody in particular, the post was shared on multiple blog sites on Instagram, where commenters have been theorizing that this is meant for Kodak Black.

The general consensus appears to be that this message can apply to Kodak, but others are saying that Baby is just running his mouth in general, not addressing anybody specifically.

Do you think this is meant for Kodak?