Lil Baby popped up on Twitter on Monday night to ask fans if they were ready for more new music. The rapper has been featuring on a few songs, most notably on Mulatto's latest single "Sex Lies", and taking a bit of a break from the spotlight following numerous controversies and the release of his single two-pack "Errbody" and "On Me".

After the overwhelmingly positive response to his tweet, Lil Baby seemingly decided that the people were ready, announcing that he will be releasing a new single soon with up-and-coming star EST Gee. "F*cc It I’m Getting Bacc In My Bagg," wrote the superstar rapper on Instagram, posting a picture of himself with overflowing racks on the table. "New Music Otw Ft @est.gee !!"

If you're unfamiliar with EST Gee, the Louisville native has been making a lot of buzz as the latest signee to Yo Gotti's CMG Records. His recently-released project I Still Don’t Feel Nun features his new label boss, Moneybagg Yo, Jack Harlow, Kevin Gates, and 42 Dugg. "I know a star and hustler when I see one and EST Gee is up next," said Yo Gotti of the rising star.

Lil Baby did not announce when the song would be out but it's likely that it hits streaming services at the end of this week, or in the coming weeks.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Stay tuned for further announcements on Lil Baby's new music!