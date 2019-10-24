mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Baby & Young Dolph Join Bankroll Freddie On "Drip Like Dis" Remix

Aron A.
October 23, 2019 20:43
Drip Like Dis (Remix)
Bankroll Freddie Feat. Lil Baby & Young Dolph

Lil Baby and Young Dolph come through for the remix.


Bankroll Freddie might not be the most familiar name but his single, "Drip Like Dis" has been making some serious waves in recent times. To keep the momentum up, he came through earlier today with Lil Baby and Young Dolph on the remix. Although Bankroll Freddie's new single starts off slow, it's worth it once Young Dolph and Lil Baby come in. Dolph, particularly, stands out on this track as he leads by example that his Richard Mille and his Tom Ford go together, as does his AP and Dior. Clearly, Dolph came through with accessorizing knowledge to drop. Baby comes through strong on the verse, reminding the world that we're in dire need of his new album before the year closes out.

Peep the "Drip Like Dis" remix below.

Quotable Lyrics
I mix the Dolce Gabanna with Prada
I came from sellin' kush out the apartments
I made my momma a promise
I was a trap n***a when I came out of her stomach
Balenciaga, my jacket, my jeans and my runners
In my neighborhood, I run it

