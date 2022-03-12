Lil Baby & Snoop Dogg Turn Up The Heat On Static & Ben El's "Ziki Ziki" Single

As the weather continues to heat up, so does the temperature of our new arrivals, and the latest joint, "Ziki Ziki" from the minds of Static, Ben El, Lil Baby, and Snoop Dogg is one of the hottest we've heard in a minute.

While Baby ends his verse with "She know I don't do dates, so we be havin' a creep / She was good when I met her, I turned her into a freak," on his, Snoop spits, "She got that thang and I got that bang / Pop the champagne, no time to complain / Frame, frame my game its D-O Double G / She's a double D, more fun for me."

The collaborative effort follows a successful run for both featured artists. For Lil Baby's part, he's been delivering consistent bangers with Nicki Minaj, and Snoop Dogg was just one of the many famous faces to grace the stage during last month's Super Bowl show, not to mention the arrival of his own Bacc on Death Row album (and his acquiring of the label, to boot).

Stream "Ziki Ziki" below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ziki, Ziki, Ziki, can't you see?

Sometimes that walk just hypnotize me

I been thinking 'bout it on and off for like a week

Anytime it's from the front she tell me to go deep

[Via]