As we enter the summer months, with vaccine numbers increasing and more people returning back to their regular lives (or as close as they possibly can to it), we're in dire need of the right vibes to be back outside. Heavy-hitting anthems are already in rotation but more are on the way. And as usual, we got you on everything that you gotta listen to for our Fire Emoji playlist. Here's your breakdown:

Kirk Franklin has maintained always been in close proximity to the rap game in many ways. This week, the unlikely pairing of Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby emerged onto streaming services in anticipation of Space Jam: A New Legacy. The Lebron James-starring film just unveiled the first single off of the soundtrack, "We Win." The new collaboration from Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin was produced by Just Blaze and might end up being the best thing to come out of the forthcoming film.

Elsewhere on the playlist, we have the latest from Polo G who is ramping up before the release of his forthcoming album. Polo and Lil Wayne recently linked up on the single, "Gang Gang."

Other additions on this week's playlist include Young Nudy, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Money Man, and 42 Dugg.