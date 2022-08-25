Things are heating up in the Quality Control camp these days. While Takeoff and Quavo are embarking on a new musical journey as a duo, Offset is trying to take control of his solo career. Yesterday, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control, claiming that they didn't honor their agreement with him.



Rapper Offset backstage during the Revolt Summit x AT&T "For the Love of The A" conversation segment at 787 Windsor. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Though P later issued a statement on Twitter, which Offset and Cardi B later responded to, Quality Control issued a statement to Rolling Stone. “Not only are the accusations in this lawsuit false, they are totally detached from reality,” QC said. “Offset remains a part of QC.”

Shortly after, P took to Instagram where he appeared to make light of the situation. He posted a video alongside Lil Baby where they're walking down a staircase before P asked the QC artist to read the poster behind him. "The show must go on," Baby said before reiterating it a second time in excitement.

Offset's lawsuit against QC came after they released his single, "54321" through their label. Set claimed that he bought himself out of his deal at the beginning of 2021, so all solo music would be released directly under Motown. With his new single, "Code" ft. Moneybagg Yo dropping tonight, we're curious to see whether the song will drop under Quality Control or through Motown.

Check out P's post below and sound off with your thoughts

