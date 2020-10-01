mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Baby & Noodah05 Represent 4PF On "Wild Child"

Alex Zidel
October 01, 2020 10:50
Lil Baby's artist Noodah05 releases his new single "Wild Child" featuring the Atlanta rapper.


Lil Baby is having a huge year, accomplishing so much success in 2020 and becoming one of the most exciting young rappers in the world. He's fully accustomed to the spotlight now, shining bright and putting on his homies as well. Behind the scenes, Baby is running a striving new label, 4PF, with artists like 42 Dugg and Rylo Rodriguez making him proud. The roster is deep though, which brings us to Noodah05's new release.

While Noodah05 may not be a household name yet, he is proving his potential on a new single called "Wild Child" with Lil Baby featured. The song was released via Four Pockets Full, serving as an introduction to Noodah05 for many.

Both rappers discuss their upbringings, detailing how things were rough for them both, which ended up in them adapting to street life when they were teenagers.

Listen to the brand new single below and let us know what you think of Noodah05.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain't had no father, my dad is my mom
I put the hood on my back and a charm
We had the sticks in the house, no alarm

