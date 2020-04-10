Lil Baby & Moneybagg Yo Conduct A Drip Check In "No Sucker" Video

Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo released the video to their "My Turn" stand-out track "No Sucker."

One of the songs that stood out the most on our initial listen of Lil Baby's chart-topping album My Turn was "No Sucker" with Moneybagg Yo. There's something special about two artists that can bounce ideas off of each other so seamlessly and, although it happens countless times on the Quality Control rapper's new body of work, "No Sucker" is arguably the best example of how well he can accomplish the perfect collaboration. Following up on the global success of the album, the new music video for the song has officially dropped.

Coming out today, Lil Baby's video for "No Sucker" with Moneybagg Yo is here. The clip shows both rappers conducting a drip check, stunting in the street and showing off their impeccable designer 'fits. Lil Baby carries around stacks of cash, flaunting the financial wealth that he worked so hard to achieve in the last few years.

My Turn marks the first-ever No. 1 album for Lil Baby. After just three weeks of its release, it was certified Gold by the RIAA.

Watch the new video above.