Lil Baby & Lil Uzi Vert Team Up For "Commercial"

Don't get it twisted: Lil Baby did not go "Commercial." The rapper dropped his album, My Turn, on Friday, after much anticipation. Among the stacked list of features—including Lil Wayne, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, and Moneybagg Yo—is one Lil Uzi Vert on the project's hidden gem, "Commercial." The bonafide hit was actually leaked a few days prior to the album's release, long after Baby previewed his first verse back in 2019. He initially never intended to drop "Commercial," but after sharing My Turn's tracklist earlier this month, Lil Baby made it clear that we would be receiving the track in full.

Both rappers jackhammer through their verses, Baby delivering multiple extensive verses surrounding Uzi's welcomed appearance. On his verse, Uzi alludes to the late Kobe Bryant, indicating that he "spent a million like I'm tryna bring Kobe back" before spitting the NBA player's number, 24. Ultimately, like in much of his work, Lil Baby emphasizes how, regardless of how much he's basking in his current success and lifestyle, he'll never be a sell out.

Quotable Lyrics

Biggest dripper, I start up a tidal wave

Remix weed, we put it in a microwave

Batch for twenty-three like I know Michael J

He can say what he want, but he gotta pay

Used to hide all the guns where my mama stay