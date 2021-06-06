Lil Baby and Lil Durk began teasing a joint tape to fans back in February of this year. While it was suspected to simply be social media banter at first, they eventually later confirmed the project would definitely be arriving at some point this year. Initially planning for an earlier release, Swizz Beatz claimed that the duo delayed its release in order to not drop on the same day as DMX's Exodus.

The Voice of the Heroes finally arrived on Friday (June 4), loaded with some bangers that'll definitely turn into the songs of the summer. Meek Mill, Young Thug, Rod Wave, and Travis Scott appeared as guests on the project, while the rest of the tape was handled by the Dream Team. J. Cole recently gave the project his stamp of approval with an honest co-sign on Instagram.

Sharing the illustrated album cover to his story, the The Off-Season artist simply tagged Durk and Baby while adding a customary heavy-breathing emoji, which has come to synonymously mean 'applying pressure.'

J. Cole and Lil Baby united for a track on his recently released sixth studio album, likely the reason why he took time to co-sign his collaborator's new release. The duo recently struck gold with their song "Pride Is The Devil," earning them an RIAA certification.

A stamp of approval from one of the most respected artists in the game is nothing short of a big deal. What did you guys think of The Voice of the Heroes? Let us know down below.