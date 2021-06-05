Lil Baby & Lil Durk Stay Golden On "Please"

There was no telling what Lil Durk and Lil Baby would bring to the table with the release of their collaborative effort The Voice Of The Heroes. For months, the two had fans anticipating a joint project from the rap game's Magic and Kareem. The 18-song effort keeps features to a minimum with both Baby and Durk delivering stand-out performances; complimenting each other without compromising the competitive nature that rap brings to the table.

Among the array of producers credited on the project, On "Please," the two rappers connect with TurboThe two reflect on the morals of the streets that have helped them navigate through the music industry without compromising their authenticity. Turbo's airy, spacey production compliments the plaintive tone of Baby and Durk's verses.

The two offer gutwrenching honesty that The brute honesty comes out during Durk's verse where he seemingly reflects on the death of King Von, rapping, "I can't post up like a killer knowin' them n***as killed my twin."

Quotable Lyrics

I know watches, your shit fake, I could tell a Richard by its face

Real n***a when I'm around y'all, I be feeling out of place

The industry ain't let me in, the judge ain't let me travel then

Ain't no solid Percs, I might go check one of them capsules in

