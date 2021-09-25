Lil Baby and Lil Durk have completely dominated the year so far. From the release of The Voice to Lil Baby and Lil Durk's collaborative effort, The Voice Of The Heroes, they've asserted themselves as the frontrunners to a new generation of hip-hop. After a year off the road, they teamed up for the co-headlining Back Outside tour which just touched down in Los Angeles last night and they made sure to have a few special guests come through for the set.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Though Nicki's found herself in some hot water in the past few weeks, between her comments on the vaccine and Jennifer Hough coming forward with her allegations against the rapper and her husband, she's still popping out as if nothing happened. Nicki was among one of the special guests to touch the stage with Durk and Baby at the Staples Center. Nicki performed her remix of Bia's "Whole Lotta Money" before jumping into her verse on "Seeing Green." Regardless of the controversy, fans were clearly enthused to see her back on stage.

Along with Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk and Lil Baby also brought out Chris Brown. The singer easily stole the show by performing his and Young Thug's hit record, "Go Crazy" for the first time ever.

The fans in Los Angeles certainly experienced one hell of a show. Lil Baby and Lil Durk are set to be at the Oakland Arena on Saturday.