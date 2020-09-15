We don't know Lil Baby to be much of a social media flexer but last night, he decided to give us a rare look into his personal life by posing for a suggestive picture with his girlfriend Jayda Cheaves.

Sharing a series of pictures in her "Bad Bad Bad" 'fit, Jayda Cheaves showed off just how good she was looking on her feed but, on her story, she went ahead and revealed that she was spending the night with Lil Baby, who grabbed her in a sensitive spot for one particular shot.

In the picture, Jayda and Baby look at the phone to ensure they're capturing the perfect moment with the rapper behind his influencer girlfriend, putting his hand between her legs. In case you were concerned that these two may have broken up, this should be enough proof to get you back to believing they're inseparable.

As of late, Lil Baby has been having problems with his other baby mama, who continues to call him out and insult him on Instagram. The mother of Baby's eldest son Jason called him out as recently as this weekend, sharing photos and videos from Jason's birthday party, where Baby was not in attendance. She says that they planned separate parties for the five-year-old but that she would appreciate more support from the artist in the future.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Do you think Jayda and Baby make a good couple?