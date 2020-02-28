Lil Baby & Future Flex Hard On "Live Off My Closet"

While Lil Baby's new album My Turn is still being unpacked by the masses, many immediately found pleasure in the absolutely incendiary Future collaboration "Live Off My Closet." A spiritual successor to last year's "Out Da Mud," this latest banger dials up the spook factor with an eerie trap banger from Twysted Genius, turning what might have been a fashionista's fantasy into an opulent bourgeois fever dream.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Steadily cementing a foothold at the top, Lil Baby continues to hold his head above water and match wits with tried and true rap stars. Whether it's Lil Wayne on "Forever" or Big Future HNDRXX on "Closet," Lil Baby's detached flow and emotionally-tinged cadence make for a compelling juxtaposition. "I'm a hyena, since everyone G.O.A.T.'s, team full of shooters, pull up and they score," he raps, setting off a razor-sharp verse and raising the bar for his wingman to match.

Never a dull moment for the artist formerly known as Meathead. For whatever reason, Future seems to thrive in the chillier months, perhaps acting as a direct reflection of his constant emotional state. Even though he appears to be smitten for the time being that doesn't stop him from laying down one toxic mantra after another. "Go out the country, smoke on the best bud, fuck on the best whores," he raps, a line that would make the Trailer Park Boys proud. Check out this new banger from Lil Baby and Future right now, and sound off -- should these two start working on a collaborative album?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I got the jeweler, the moola

I go to Jerusalem, they callin' me daddy

Pray to Young Pluto and kick it like judo

I'm flippin' this money the fastest

Bitches in love with the kid, really fuck with the kid, they gon' follow the protocol

Go out the country, smoke on the best bud, fuck on the best whores