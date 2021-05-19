Lil Baby & Danny Wolf Collide On "Slidin"

Danny Wolf's production has helped transform the gritty regional sound into a more psychedelic form through his collaborations with Hoodrich Pablo Juan, and many others. The producer unleashed his last body of work, Night Of The Wolf in 2019 which featured an array of artists from Lil Skies to Key Glock.

It seems that it keeps on going up for Wolf who just unleashed his latest banger, "Slidin" ft. Lil Baby. Danny Wolf's atmospheric trap production is complimented by Baby's syrupy flow. It's an effortless banger that finds Baby weaving through the eerie beat with lavish flexes and top dawg status.

The latest offering from Baby arrives just ahead of his forthcoming collaborative effort with Lil Durk, The Voice Of The Heroes. The two have been teasing the project for months with DJ Khaled unveiling the first official taste off of the project with "EVERY CHANCE I GET." While a release date was set for the end of the month, the two artists decided to push it back out of respect for DMX whose posthumous album, Exodus is set to release of May 28th.

Peep the song from Danny Wolf and Lil Baby below.

Quotable Lyrics

Bro was gettin' a thousand by a week when we create the season

You got the same shit that I got, but that don't make us equal

I got a whole lotta spice that I'm not ever slipping

Drop a fifty on a n***a, they gon' crip

My lil' dog got two live sentences, I know it's hard for him to eat