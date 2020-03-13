Lil Baby & 42 Dugg Deliver Powerful "Grace" Visuals

Lil Baby and 42 Dugg make it out of prison to deliver sermons in church in the visuals for their track, "Grace," off Lil Baby's "My Turn."

Lil Baby and 42 Dugg touch on their shared reality in the music video for "Grace," one of the highlights of Lil Baby's sophomore album, My Turn. In the two weeks since he dropped off his most recent project, Lil Baby has been a busy man. Not only did My Turn debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, but the prosperous artists has been featured on projects from OSBS, Blueface, and Rich The Kid, and starred in music videos for his track "Forever" with Lil Wayne and Stunna 4 Vegas' "Do Dat" alongside DaBaby. Now, Lil Baby has decided to give his powerful track, "Grace," with 42 Dugg some accompanying visuals, and the timing couldn't have been more pertinent.

It was reported earlier this week that 42 Dugg had been arrested on a federal gun charge and taken into police custody, a theme all too present in the "Grace" music video. The visuals begin by portraying Dugg as ab inmate behind bars, reflecting Baby's own reality back in 2015 when he was sent to prison on gun charges. The music video does not hold back on portraying the harsh treatment so many prisoners face, reflecting the themes of the track itself. After Baby picks Dugg up upon his release, they head to church to bestow their wisdom upon the community, each of their inspiring verses serving as sermons of sorts. Between the prayers and confessional booth shots, the message could not be more clear: always keep your faith.