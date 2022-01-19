Jayda Cheaves recently enjoyed a romantic night with her partner, sharing pictures of the beautiful home set-up that her mysterious man put together. There were rumors that rapper Lil Baby, Jayda's ex, was the one responsible for spoiling his longtime lover and according to some eagle-eyed fans, the Atlanta-based artist has allegedly been identified in the images.

One picture that Jayda shared shows the influencer straddling her boyfriend. The man's face was hidden but his hands were not, and fans zoomed into his fingers, claiming that Lil Baby has the exact same rings as the man in the picture.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

While he may not be able to hide from this one, not everyone is pleased about Jayda and Baby allegedly getting back together. At this point in their on-again-off-again relationship, they have been through so much infidelity, drama, and media rollercoasters that one would think they would both want to move on. But the love is still seemingly stronger than ever, as proven in Jayda's new pictures.

"Ain’t nothing cute about Jayda and Lil baby anymore I’m sorry," tweeted one person about the couple, which got thousands of retweets.

Especially after Baby's recent moves, allegedly spending $100,000 on a shopping spree for Saweetie and going on vacation with Bernice Bergos, many are surprised to see him get back with Jayda. Check out some reactions below.



