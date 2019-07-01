On June 28th, Lil Baby did his part in upholding the women who share in his profession, or as he calls it: "The Female Rap Wave." Lil Baby isn't foreseeably trying to segregate the sexes with his Twitter post. If anything, his assertion helps introduce this conversation to an audience that isn't normally disposed to thinking, much less speak about gender inequality in rap.

Considering Saweetie has one of the hottest songs in rotation, the infectious "My Type" - and Noname garnered Metacritic's highest rated album of 2018 for the much-lauded Room 25 - you'd have to think the hip=hop is closer than ever, to expunging this gender phenotypes. And I haven't spoken of Cardi B, City Girls, Nicki Minaj, Rapsody, Megan Thee Stallion, 070 Shake, CupkakKe, Lizzo, Princess Nokia, or Rico Nasty, to name but a few of the leading contenders in the so-called "Female Rap Wave" that's been in effect since day one. S/o to Roxanne's revenge plot one time.

Of all the leading practitioners I just named, Megan Thee Stallion has arguably been the most outspoken when it comes to hip-hop's double standard over gender typification. During a Fader cover piece, Hot Girl Meg insisted that if it weren't got this double standard, she'd be "out there making little noises like Uzi and Carti." Those who understand the oppressive nature of commercial hip-hop were quick to assign her verbiage the proper discretion it was due. Kudos to Lil Baby for playing his part!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images