Rappers Lil Baby and Saweetie were mentioned in dating rumors this week after they reportedly went on a shopping spree together, with Baby allegedly dropping $100,000 on the Icy Girl. The internet has been quick to react to signs of the possible next big hip-hop couple, but it looks like everyone may have jumped the gun because, according to Baby, he's still a free agent.

Taking to Twitter to clear the air on rumors linking him to Saweetie, Lil Baby told his followers that he's not currently dating anybody.

"Baby not dating NO ONE!! I’m Single!" wrote the Atlanta-based rapper.

Saweetie has not addressed the rumors, remaining silent on social media since celebrating her first two GRAMMY nominations this week.

"I’m speechless I wish I had the words to express how I feel but I’m just so grateful!!! Being acknowledged for all the hard work me & my team have been doing feels AMAZINNNNNG," she said about her nominations. "Thank you #TeamIcy for stickin with me through thick and thin y’all some real ride or dies IKDR!!"



John Phillips/Getty Images



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Lil Baby is signed to Quality Control Music, which also has Migos on the roster. Many music fans correctly pointed out that Saweetie was previously dating rapper Quavo, which would definitely have caused some extra problems between Baby and him. So maybe it's for the best that they're not dating?

What do you think about Baby shutting down the rumors?



