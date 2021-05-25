Today marks one year since the tragic murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis that sent a rippling effect throughout the world. Protests took place across the globe, demanding real, systemic change in America that could prevent another senseless murder of a Black man by a police officer.



Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The family of George Floyd, along with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, went to the White House today where they met with President Joe Biden. What's more surprising is that Lil Baby accompanied them. The rapper was introduced as Dominique during the press conference where he stood in the background as members of George Floyd's family spoke to the press.

Ahead of meeting with the press, Lil Baby was spotted on his way to the White House with George Floyd's family members, including his daughter Gianna, where he pushed for the George Floyd Police Act bill.

Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, said that he had a great meeting with Joe Biden to discuss the bill. "We're just thankful for what's going on and we just want the George Floyd Policing Act to be passed," he said. "If you can make federal laws to protect the bird, which is the bald eagle, you can make federal laws to protect people of color."

The George Floyd Police Act bill would help create a national registry of police misconduct, ban racial and religious profiling by police officers, and end qualified immunity for cops.