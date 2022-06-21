mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil B Unveils New Project "The Frozen Tape"

Aron A.
June 21, 2022 14:03
284 Views
The Frozen Tape
Lil B

The Based God releases 42-track project "Frozen The Mixtape."


There was a point in time where it felt overwhelming trying to keep up with all of the music that Lil B was dropping. His prolific output in the late 2000s and early 2010s made him an innovator and a pioneer for a new era in rap. These days, it doesn't seem like he's interested in keeping up with such a chaotic release schedule but he is still coming through with tons of music.

This week, the rapper slid through with a new mixtape that pays homage to Disney's groundbreaking animated film, Frozen. The rapper delivered a 42-song effort this week titled, Frozen The Mixtape consists of original tracks, freestyles, as well as his NYU Lecture.

Check out the latest from Lil B below and let us know your thoughts in the comments. 

