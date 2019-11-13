Lil B Unleashes Nearly 60 Rare Songs On "Loyalty Casket"

Lil B might not be releasing music at the same pace as he was before but he's still dropping a lot of music. The rapper's projects always have lengthy tracklist in order to appease the fans. That's exactly the base with his new project, Loyalty Casket. Strapped up with 59 songs in total, the rapper holds it down on his own for the most part, although Tommy Wright III pops in on the song, "Secret." The project was led by the single, "Task Force Let Us In"

The rapper's already dropped off a few projects in 2019. A few months ago, he unleashed The Hunchback Of BasedGod and prior to that, he released 28 Wit A Ladder.

Peep his new project below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.