mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil B Shares New Project "Thraxxx Kiss" With Keyboard Kid

Aron A.
September 08, 2022 18:05
4 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Thraxxx Kiss
Lil B

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Based God teams up with Keyboard Kid for his latest project.


Lil B remains one of the most prolific rappers of our time, though it seems like he's a bit quieter these days. It's been roughly five years since he dropped his last studio album, Black Ken, and fans have still had an influx of new music to look forward to. This year alone, he's unleashed Frozen and The Frozen Tape but he's come through with his third offering of the year alongside Keyboard Kid. The two linked up for Thraxxx Kiss, which dropped over the weekend. The project includes 13 songs in total -- largely produced by Keyboard Kid, Lil B, and Nikia -- without any features on the tracklist. 

Check out the latest release from Lil B below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Lil B Shares New Project "Thraxxx Kiss" With Keyboard Kid
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject