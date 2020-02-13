mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil B Returns With His Latest Project "Trap Oz"

February 12, 2020 20:47
Trap Oz
Lil B

Featuring songs like "I'm Kanye," Lil B The Based God returns with inspirational music for the masses with "Trap Oz."


At 30-years-old, Lil B has accomplished more than most people his age. He's an author, rapper, producer, motivational speaker, and overall icon for this generation. Lil B returned this week with his latest project, Trap Oz. Like most albums from the Based God, it's lengthy listen running with 37 songs running at two and a half hours. Trap Oz includes songs like "I'm Kanye," and "Harry Potter" which gives a solid dose of his humor with some bars. Additionally, he flexes his production skills on the project with not only hip-hop instrumentals but also full-blown EDM tracks. "Save The Planet" and "I'm So Happy" find Lil B producing electronic music which perhaps could be the next move in his career. 

Peep his latest project, Trap Oz below. 

Lil B the based god
